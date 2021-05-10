29 more succumb to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least 29 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 3,644 in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the KP health department, 495 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 124,949.

However, 527 more patients of COVID-19 were recovered during the past 24 hours taking the number of patients recovered so far to 111,669 in the province.

Earlier on May 9, the Covid daily briefing by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health department noted 27 more deaths in the province in the past 24-hour period with 624 fresh infections emerging in the province.

The cases that day had taken the death toll of KP, due to Covid, to 3,615 since the viral outbreak, said the health department. It may be noted that with fresh 787 cases reported in the province that day, the total number of cases had risen to 124,484 in KP according to the daily briefing.

