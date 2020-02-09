Thousands rally in Morocco against Trump Mideast peace plan

Web Analytics
RABAT: Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of the Moroccan capital Sunday to protest against a new US Middle East peace plan which the Palestinians says favours Israel.

Carrying Palestinian flags, the demonstrators, including local politicians, sympathisers and trade unionists, marched in Rabat chanting “Long Live Palestine”.

They called for a boycott of American products, denouncing the United States as “enemies of peace” and chanted “Palestine is not for sale”.

Some of the demonstrators, who wore red-black-green-white scarves in the colours of the Palestinian standard and spoke against any attempt by Morocco “to normalise” ties with the Israel.

Last month US President Donald Trump unveiled a Middle East plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians which the Palestinians have rejected saying it is biased in favour of the Jewish state.

Under the plan, Israel would retain control of the disputed city of Jerusalem as its “undivided capital”, and annex settlements on Palestinian lands. Palestinians however want all of east Jerusalem to be the capital of any future state.

The plan has also been rejected by the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation — two bodies in which Morocco is a prominent member.

