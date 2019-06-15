Most parts of country to experience hot, dry weather

KARACHI: Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to persist in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However, it said, rain with gusty winds and thundershowers is expected at scattered places in Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan divisions, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Karachi divisions and Islamabad.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country during the past the 24 hours.

The maximum temperature recorded in the country was 48°C in Turbat, followed by 47°C in Noorpur Thal, and 46°C Sibbi and Bahawalnagar.

Earlier, on June 14, the weather department said tropical Cyclone Vayu in the Arabian sea now lay centered at a distance of about 410 kilometers from south of Karachi.

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Vayu in the East Arabian Sea has moved further northwestward during last 12 hours, around Latitude 21.0° in North and Longitude 68.5° East at 8:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Friday, the weather office said.

The maximum sustained surface winds are 135-145 km per hour gusting to 160 km per hour around the system’s centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

