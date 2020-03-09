FUZHOU: Rescue teams have recovered a mother and her child alive in the rubble of Xinjia Hotel on Monday over 50 hours after the hotel building collapsed in China’s Quanzhou city on Saturday evening, said local authorities.

The death toll from a hotel building collapse in east Fujian Province on Saturday evening has risen to 13 by Monday afternoon as 50 people have been pulled out of the debris by Monday 2:00 pm, reported Xinhua.

Rescue headquarters said that 11 persons have died in the incident, whereas, the rescuers found a mother and her child in the rubble at 8:18 p.m. They said that rescue teams were making efforts to rescue them.

The report said that a total of 71 people were trapped and nine more managed to escape themselves at the time of building collapse.

A preliminary investigation showed the hotel building was being decorated when the accident occurred and the owner of the building has been put under police custody.

Comments

comments