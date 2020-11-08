Mother, daughter make history by flying commercial flight together

A mother and daughter duo made history in the United States after they flew a commercial plane together, making it happen for the first time.

Captain Suzy Garrett has been a pilot for over 30 years and recently, she shared the cockpit with her daughter and first officer Donna Garret. Both of them are currently employed with SkyWest Airlines in the US.

By flying together, Suzy and Donna became the first mother-daughter duo to fly a commercial plane together. Flying seems to be a passion for their entire family as Suzy’s husband Doug and her son Mark are also pilots.

“We absolutely love our jobs. You don’t see that too much in other occupations. None of our kids were thinking about becoming pilots, but when you start looking at other careers that are out there, sitting in an office, and then see how happy we are – it opened their eyes,” Suzy told the SkyWest Airlines blog before the historic flight with her daughter.

Donna said she was exposed to aviation from a very early age and decided to become a pilot because of her parents’ passion and love for flying.

“I was exposed to the world, which was a big inspiration. Experiencing my mom and dad’s lifestyle was wonderful. It exposed me to the possibilities the industry offered,” said Donna.

