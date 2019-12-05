Mother of Dadu victim again denies killing daughter over honour

DADU: Mother of alleged honour killing victim, Laila Rind on Thursday reiterated that her daughter was killed in an accident, claiming that a propaganda was launched to defame them, ARY NEWS reported.

On December 01, police arrested parents and two other facilitators for stoning to death a 11-year-old girl in Dadu district of the Sindh province, in the name of honour killing.

The incident occurred on November 21 in Juhi, a small town in Dadu, when a 11-year-old girl was stoned to death in the name of honour and was later secretly buried.

Talking to media at her court appearance on Thursday, the mother said that they were suffering from both ends as on one hand they had lost their daughter in an accident and on the other they were implicated in allegation of her murder.

“Our family is destroyed as me and my husband are imprisoned for a crime we have not committed,” she said adding that someone has spread a fake news to implicate them in that case.

Police allowed to exhume Dadu honour killing victim's body in 10 days

She, however, refused to point out anyone for spreading a propaganda, saying that they have no enmity towards anyone.

On Tuesday, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Hyderabad range Naeem Ahmed Shaikh on Tuesday visited Wahi Pandi area in Dadu district to gather details of the incident pertaining to alleged stoning to death of a minor girl over honour.

The top officials of the Hyderabad reached the Wahi Pandi police station, where the locals claimed that no incident of stoning to death was witnessed in the area.

“Neither such incident happened nor anyone was stoned to death in the area,” said one citizen while divulging details to the provincial officials.

The DIG Hyderabad, however said that they could not jump to final conclusions unless the body of the minor is exhumed and medically examined.

