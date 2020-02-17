An intense daily schedule followed at a nursery is doing rounds on social media after an irked-mum posted it online when she was told that her four-year-old daughter was not doing well during the study.

Sharing the turn of events, the mother said that she dropped her daughter at the nursery and asked one of the staff member about her progress in the study. She was shocked to know that her child was struggling to concentrate in all subjects.

Concerned of her progress, the mother asked for the daily schedule followed at a nursery charging €64 a day in Australia.

She was taken aback when she came to know about a gruelling daily schedule her child was expected to follow between 7:00am and 6:30pm.

It includes lessons in maths & engineering, history, creative arts, and science & technology from 9:00am to 12:40pm, with a break for a ‘progressive morning tea’ in between.

Following the morning’s lessons, pupils are given a ‘progressive’ half-hour lunch, meaning there is no strict eating times and children eat when they are hungry. A 30-minute mediation or rest time is also after the lunch period.

A period of meditation and rest is held between 1:30-2:00pm before they learn about ‘news, letters and booklet’ until 3:45pm.

There’s then ‘free discussion time’, a ‘progressive afternoon tea’ and after school care to finish the day.

Posting a picture of the schedule in a Facebook group, the mum-of-two wrote: “Is this what preschoolers are meant to be learning in a long day centre every day in their class? Or is it just me thinking this is really ridiculous?”

