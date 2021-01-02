Woman throws her infant daughter into canal, another resuces her

KANDHKOT: In a bloodcurdling development to have been reported Saturday, a woman allegedly dumped her infant daughter into a canal and left her for dead there, ARY News reported.

According to the details shared by the rescue authorities, the child was dumped into the canal by her mother where another woman rescued her.

The woman rescued her from the near-death experience and said she would take care of her like the rest of her six daughters.

I do not have any sons and only six daughters and now I will take care of this infant girl as well, the woman said.

She said the infant is in a healthy condition now and that she has informed the police about her status.

In another separate incident today in Karachi, A ladyt jumped off of a six-storey building along with a minor girl in Karachi after it emerged that she was locked in a room by her family over drug-addiction.

According to police, the incident occurred in Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 13-D of the city, where a woman in her early 30’s jumped off from the sixth floor of a building along with a two-year-old child.

“The incident caused serious fractures on the legs of the woman and the child,” the rescue sources said adding that they were shifted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.

