WATCH: Mother foils ‘desperate’ woman’s bid to abduct infant

A middle-age woman, desperate for a child, failed in her attempt to kidnap an infant from a busy railway station.

In what appeared to be a daring attempt from the 40-year-old woman, the video shows her pushing an empty stroller towards the standing baby girl and trying to forcefully put her in it.

However, the attempt was foiled by the mother of the two-year old, who was sitting with the other members of the family nearby. The video clearly showed a scuffle between the two and after freeing the child from the clutches of the kidnapper, another woman could be seen tackling the abductor.

The incident was reported on the Shanghai Railway station, and the suspect was identified by her surname Chen, reported Shanghai Media Group citing Shanghai Railway Police.

The reports in Chinese media said that the child was waiting to board a train to her hometown of Zhengzhou with her mother, grandmother and twin brothers when the incident occurred.

The accused during initial probe claimed that she had mistaken daughter for her own child but later the probe revealed she was desperate to have a baby but had been having trouble conceiving.

Read More: Woman accused of trafficking ‘baby in bag’ at airport

The alleged abductor also said in her confession that when she passed the train station, she found the girl ‘very cute’ and suddenly wanted to take the child with her. While being asked why she had an empty buggy, Chen claimed that she needed it to carry her luggage.

The culprit has been detained on suspicion of child abduction, which could see her being jailed for up to 10 years.

Comments

comments