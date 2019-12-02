Mother kills son’s murderer after court sets him free

SIALKOT: A mother has gunned down her son’s alleged murder after the Lahore High Court (LHC) had exonerated him of murder charges due to lack of evidence, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Nouman had shot dead the woman’s, parveen akhtar, son Tasleem, 21 over a domestic issue in Sialkot around seven years ago.

She had lodged a case in the lower court against the suspect and after the proceedings, the court had found Nouman guilty of killing the woman’s sons. The court had handed down death sentence to Nouman.

Later, Nouman had filed a plea in the LHC against the sentence awarded to him in the murder case. In April 2019, the court had annulled the lower court’s verdict and declared Nouman innocent.

As soon as Nouman was released from the court, he left for Dubai. After spending some months in Dubi, he returned to Pakistan and was killed by the mother in revenge.

Police have registered a case against the women and her four accomplices for killing the man. A police official said that they have arrested the woman and conducting raids to apprehend her other accomplices. He said that two murder cases were also registered against the woman’s son who had been killed by Nouman.

