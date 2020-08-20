An American airline, JetBlue, has forced a mother travelling with her six children and all passengers on board to get off the plane as a two-old-girl refused to wear a face mask.

A mobile video has surfaced where a woman was seen pleading with the flight attendants to allow her and children on a JetBlue flight from Orlando to the NYC-area on Wednesday.

The mother, Chaya Bruck reportedly from Flatbush – Brooklyn, tried to argue with the flight attendant about the age of her youngest daughter.

According to NBC New York, Bruck said that the flight attendant rejected to allow the family of seven travellings on the flight until she covers the nose and mouth of the toddler.

She replied to him that he could only try but her daughter was continuously pulling it off. However, the airline staffer came back and asked her to disembark from the plane after gathering her things.

The fellow passengers came to her defence and the woman also refused to get off from the flight.

Later, the JetBlue staff ordered everyone on board to deplane and announced that they would work to get everyone back on the plane quickly.

“They were horribly nasty, my kids were crying. Really traumatizing,” she said. “I asked them, ‘Should I tie her hands and feet? What do you want me to do?’ They just wanted me off the plane.”

In a statement, JetBlue said that their face covering policy “was updated most recently on August 10 to ensure everyone is wearing a face covering — adults and children alike — to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Children age 2 and over must wear a face covering, consistent with CDC guidelines.

Bruck said that she hopes the airline will change its policy, in order to accommodate children who struggle to keep a mask on.

Comments

comments