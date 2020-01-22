A young woman, suffering from terminal cancer, killed her nine-year-old daughter and later jumped off from the eighth-story of a building in a failed suicide bid after having a mental breakdown.

The incident occurred in Novosibirsk city of Russia, where 29-year-old Maria Russkikh killed her daughter, claiming in a suicide note that she loved her but could not live with the unbearable headaches.

She later jumped off from the eighth-story of a building but was lucky enough to survive the bid.

A passer-by, who noticed the mother lying in the snow with bloodstains on her clothes and body, said he asked what happened to her.

“She responded saying Help me! I am not feeling my arms and legs,” the eye-witness said as the rescue and police authorities were called in to shift her to a hospital for treatment.

As the police entered her flat to find out the circumstances of the failed attempt, they found her minor daughter lying in a pool of blood. “The child was possibly hit on the head with a heavy object before being strangulated,” the police said as they found a death note in the apartment.

Police launched a criminal case for the murder of a minor against the mother. Detectives assume the woman had a mental breakdown triggered by her disease when she killed the girl and tried to take her own life.

‘The suspect will be placed into custody after she is discharged from the hospital.’

The neighbors have regarded the family as a good one, saying her husband was a military officer and was always at work.

