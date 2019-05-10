Mother-of-three burnt alive by husband, in-laws in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A mother-of-three was allegedly burnt alive by her husband and in-laws over a domestic issue in Shakargarh district of Gujranwala on Friday, ARY News reported.

Her brother alleged that Misbah, 33, was burnt alive by her husband, father in-law and sister-in-law and added that she was also six months’ pregnant.

He said that Misbah’s in-laws subjected her to severe torture and sprinkled kerosene oil on her before setting her on fire. Misbah’s brother said, “My sister had differences with her husband, Naveed and father-in-law, Bashir over a domestic issue.”

He further said,”My sister’s neighbors informed us about the incident.”

Rescue officials shifted the body to the hospital for Medico-legal formalities. Police said that they were investigating into the murder and added that soon they would unearth the truth.

Earlier, a Kamalia woman who had been allegedly tortured by her in-laws, had succumbed to her injuries on March 20.



Sadia, 22, had been allegedly set on fire by her husband, brother-in-law and sister-in-law in Kamalia’s Buhlool Wala Mohalla.

Her 70 per cent body had been burned and she had been shifted to the burns ward of Allied Hospital.

After hanging between life and death for ten days, Sadia had breathed her last on Wednesday evening.

Police had registered a case and arrested all the accused.

