‘Mother of twins’ handed over only one baby at Karachi hospital

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a woman reportedly gave birth to twins but the hospital staff handed her just one child in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the woman got conducted her ultrasound at the radiology department of a Korangi hospital that showed she had twins. She had been admitted at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for labour and delivery a few days back.

The woman was happy that she would soon become the mother of twins but her happiness vanished when the hospital staff handed her just one baby. Responding to her queries, the hospital administration told her that she had a single pregnancy and she gave birth to only one child.

Read More: Two newborns kidnapped in Kasur in 24 hours

Meanwhile, her husband registered a complaint with the police about the incident. Taking action on the report, SSP south on Sunday formed a team to probe the matter.

He maintained that the police team would record the statements of doctors at JPMC and Korangi hospital, adding that they would register an FIR if find concrete evidence about the twins.

Earlier on February 16, Commenting over the matter Dr. Seemi Jamali, head of the emergency at JPMC had said that confusion was occurred due to ultrasound scan reports performed by the woman from two different laborites.

“Two ultrasounds sans were performed by woman and reports have shown two different results,” she had said, adding that the one ultrasound scan which was performed from private laboratory showed twins but the ultrasound reported carried out by JPMC showed only one child.

