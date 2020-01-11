In an unfortunate incident, a daughter was killed before her mother as the latter watched the entire tragic scene helplessly.

It happened in Tennessee, a state in the United States, where a mother watched her daughter, who wants to make a career in singing and had posted several singing videos on Youtube, being stabbed outside a restaurant by a co-worker.

The victim is identified as Savannah Burford, 19, who was fatally stabbed behind the Sunliner Diner, where she worked as a waitress. Her co-worker Gabriel Enrique Turcios, 18, of Sevierville, has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Narrating the entire episode while talking to a local channel in Tennessee, the sobbing mother said that she witnessed the stabbing after arriving at the Sunliner Diner to pick up Savannah. “When I got there, I exchanged messages with her as she confirmed coming out of the restaurant,” she said.

Cutter said as soon as her daughter was seen coming out, she watched a man, later identified as Gabe Turcious, approach and then attack her daughter.



“I ran over and tried to pick her up,” Cutter said. “You could tell she was trying to say something to me, but the blood was gurgling out of her mouth. Blood was floating all the way down the whole sidewalk.”

As they waited for help to arrive, Cutter said she told her daughter, “I love you. I love you and I will always be with you, and I will always be thinking of you, and when anything happens to me I will be buried with you. That’s what I told her. I love you, I’ll always think of you, and when I die I will be buried with you.”

Burford was transported by ambulance to LeConte Medical Center and was later flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

The accused has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault after the fatal stabbing.

