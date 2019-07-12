Motorbike carrying five persons drown in Ghotki canal

GHOTKI: Five people were drowned in a canal in Ghotki when a motorbike fell into Massu Wah, ARY News reported on Friday.

Five family members including a couple, their two children and a sister drowned on Thursday night when the motorcycle carrying them fell in Massu Wah near Mirpur Mathelo due to over speed.

A rescue operation has been underway to search the people drowned in the canal.

The divers of Pakistan Navy were also involved in the search operation.

The local people initiated the search operation, on their own, last night to trace the drowned people after the incident.

The rescue teams and divers reached Friday morning to extend help in the search, local residents said.

The search operation faced difficulties as the canal was flowing at its peak. Later, the concerned department officials were contacted to bring the water flow down from the regulator.

Sindh Assembly member Sardar Ali Gohar Mahar also visited the spot to inspect the search operation.

