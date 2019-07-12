Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Motorbike carrying five persons drown in Ghotki canal

five drown, Ghotki canal

GHOTKI: Five people were drowned in a canal in Ghotki when a motorbike fell into Massu Wah, ARY News reported on Friday.

Five family members including a couple, their two children and a sister drowned on Thursday night when the motorcycle carrying them fell in Massu Wah near Mirpur Mathelo due to over speed.

A rescue operation has been underway to search the people drowned in the canal.

The divers of Pakistan Navy were also involved in the search operation.

The local people initiated the search operation, on their own, last night to trace the drowned people after the incident.

The rescue teams and divers reached Friday morning to extend help in the search, local residents said.

The search operation faced difficulties as the canal was flowing at its peak. Later, the concerned department officials were contacted to bring the water flow down from the regulator.

Sindh Assembly member Sardar Ali Gohar Mahar also visited the spot to inspect the search operation.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Govt launches ‘Pakistan Health Knowledge Hub’ portal

Pakistan

PM Imran reviews progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme project

Pakistan

NAB decides to launch inquiry against Imtiaz Sheikh

Pakistan

Facilitating investors govt’s priority, says PM Khan


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close