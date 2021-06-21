Web Analytics
Horrific Video: Motorcycle stuntman dies while attempting to break world record

WASHINGTON: In a horrific accident, a motorcycle stuntman crashed to his death while attempting to set a new world record for the longest motorcycle ramp jump in Washington.

According to the details, the tragic incident took place at the Moses Lake Airshow in Washington when stuntman Alex Harvill, 28, was trying to break the Guinness World Record for longest motorcycle ramp jump.

WARNING: This footage contains graphic images that some viewers may find upsetting.

In order to set a new world recorded, Harvill required to land past the current record of 351 feet. However, he crashed just shy of the landing dirt mound and tumbled off his bike during the practice run.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the Alex Harvill succumbed to his injuries he suffered from the accident, The Independent reported.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex’s family, friends and loved ones,” the office wrote.

Harvill still holds the Guinness World Record for the Longest Dirt To Dirt Motorcycle Ramp Jump with a distance of 297 feet, that he accomplished in July 2013.

