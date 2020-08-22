Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Motorcyclist falls into deep pothole amid downpour in Karachi  

KARACHI: A motorcyclist fell into a deep pothole filled with sewage-mixed rainwater on Saturday in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a man, riding a motorcycle, was on his way home through a flooded road amid downpour when he suddenly fell into the pothole near Farhana Stop in New Karachi.

 

Passersby rescued the man with the help of ropes. Fortunately, he did not sustain serious injuries in the accident, said sources.

Read More: Three drowned in Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah; two bodies recovered

Earlier today, the rescue teams had recovered bodies of two people who were drowned in Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah on Friday night.

At least three people drowned in the Gujjar Nullah on Friday and on Saturday morning. The rescue officials had retrieved two bodies while a search for the remaining person was underway. The victims have been identified as Nasir and Bilal.

According to rescue officials, three people, Nasir, his son Bilal and brother Adnan had swept into the drain by strong water currents as the area flooded due to heavy rain on Friday.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Men who arranged pistol for Dr Maha held as police probe suicide case

Pakistan

Qamar Zaman Kaira meets Sheikh Rasheed to discuss ‘political situation’

Pakistan

Sindh reports 274 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Pakistan

PTI considers money laundering as mother of all evils: Shahzad Akbar


ARY NEWS URDU