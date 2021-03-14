Motorcyclist killed by kite string in Karachi

KARACHI: A motorcyclist was killed after getting entangled in kite string used by kite flyers in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials said that the victim, named Umair, was riding a motorcycle when he was caught by a string on the city’s Tariq Road.

The deceased has left behind two children and a widow.

The string cut through the man’s neck, killing him on the spot. Kite flying is continuing despite the ban across the country.

The citizens have urged the concerned authorities to strictly implement the ban on kite flying so road accidents and loss of human lives can be avoided.

Read: Punjab imposes ban on celebrating Basant festival

For several years, kite flying has been banned in Punjab province and a punishable act with the penalties including imprisonment and fines or both in accordance with the promulgated laws.

In 2007, the Supreme Court had imposed a ban on Basant celebrations after the deaths of scores of people due to kite’s glass-coated strings.

