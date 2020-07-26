Motorcyclist swept away in floodwater in Karachi

KARACHI: A motorcycle has swept away in floodwater in Karachi’s Orangi Town after heavy rainfall hit the metropolis, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The sorrowful incident took place in Makhdoom Shah Colony of Orangi Town.

The residents have started searching thr missing motorcyclist, however, rescue teams have not reached the site so far.

The rain has played havoc in the city, whereas majority of the roads are submerged with rain water. Two youth were electrocuted to death in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Landhi.

The torrential rain has flooded Orangi Town, Surjani Town, Clifton, Gadap Town, Garden Town, Federal B Area and Jamshed Road while locals in Gulshan Iqbal, Liaquatabad, North Karachi, Landhi and Buffer Zone are facing electricity loadshedding.

