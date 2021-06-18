Motorist advised high caution amid rain spell across Karachi motorway

KARACHI: As the first rainy spell pours on Friday in parts of the port city’s northeastern side up until Nooriabad, the M9 Motorway authorities have advised all the drivers to remain watchful of the situation and drive carefully, ARY News reported.

Keep low acceleration and stay alert while you drive, the advisory sent out by the motorway officials noted.

It further reminded the drivers that the roads get slippery amid and following the rainy spells and can cause them to lose traction and control of their vehicles.

Before you begin your journey towards the motorway during the rains, the M9 authority said adding, remember to check your windshield wipers are working fine.

Reach out to Motorway helpline 130 in case of any emergency or if help or information is required, it said.

It may be noted that earlier today ARY News reported the Met Office forecast for today’s hot and humid weather in Karachi with chances of dust storm and light showers.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier predicted the first spell of pre-monsoon rains with moderate dust or thunderstorm in Karachi.

The temperature of the city was recorded at 31 degrees centigrade at 8 in the morning with winds blowing at 9km/h. The moist currents from the North Arabian Sea penetrating Sindh with effect from 16th June 2021. Under its influence, the first rainy spell expected in most of the Sindh districts said the weather office. “Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate/heavy falls expected in all districts of Sindh during 17-19 June wet spell,” the Met department earlier said.

