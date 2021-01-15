WATCH: Motorist drives onto airport runway after ‘taking a wrong turn’

A motorist who drove onto an airport runway and into the trail of a Boeing 777 that had simply landed claimed that he had ‘taken a wrong turn’.

The dramatic second was captured in footage that confirmed the automotive ploughing by means of safety gates and onto the tarmac on the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

Shocked employees watched as the driving force careered alongside the runway in the direction of the newly-landed airplane, whereas panic-stricken airport safety raced out to nook the car.

The footage, reportedly taken by an unnamed member of the bottom employees, confirmed the driving force being escorted off the runway.

Officials said the driver was high on methamphetamine and unknowingly drove into the airport.

Squadron Leader Suthirawat Suwanwat, Director of the airport, was quoted as saying by the local media reports that after being informed of the ‘intruder’, he sent staff who ‘immediately intercepted and detained the driver to be investigated and prosecuted’.

He said the driver was identified as Prathipat Masakul, who told police he was drunk.

Tests allegedly showed that Prathipat was under the influence of drugs, which were also found in the car bonnet.

Police detained him on suspicion of intruding into restricted areas within the airport, illegal possession of drugs and illegally consuming and driving while under the influence of methamphetamine.

