Multiple points on Motorway closed for traffic due to dense smog

LAHORE: The motorway authority has closed for traffic the Multan to Rohri pass M5 due to intense smog which rendered the vision limited and blurry on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Other than that the passage of Multan to Khanwewal has, too, been closed for motorists today due to unclear vision as it can catalyse untoward incidents.

The motorway police said Thursday the vision range in smog-affected areas is limited to 20 meters only.

The authority notified the commuters of the closed passages on the motorway so they can defer the travel or find a detour to avoid smog.

It may be noted that Ahmedpur Sharqia, Chinni Goth, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, and Sadiqabad are effected by smog and thus contaminated vision.

READ: Punjab CTD, intelligence intercept major sectarian terrorism bid, arrest 7 suspects

Separately earlier today, the Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab claimed to foil a major terrorism bid in the country as they intercepted a terrorist network arresting at least seven suspects.

The suspects who belong to a banned outfit Sipah e Muhammad, sponsored by a hostile neighbor country, were planning a series of attacks including fanning the sectarian fire by targeting popular and political persons, said additional Inspector General of Punjab Rai Tahir.

An intelligence based operation carried out by CTD and intelligence agencies detained seven suspects including Aslam Hussain, Bharat Khan, Muhammad Ali, and Muhammad Iqbal who received their instructions from neighboring country, AIG Rai Tahir said. We recovered heavy explosives and the pictures of impending targets from the detained suspects, Rai Tahir said.

