Motorway emergency helpline calls made toll-free

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has declared that all calls made to National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) emergency helpline 130 will be free of charge.

According to a press release issued by PTA, IG Motorways Kaleem Imam met PTA Chairperson Major General (retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa at the PTA Headquarters. They discussed issues related to telecom coverage on different motorways and highways, including the M-3 and Hazara Expressway.

The PTA chairperson said the Authority will extend all support to the police to facilitate road users and the general public.

