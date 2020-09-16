Motorway gang-rape case: Man booked for deceiving police

GUJJARPURA: Police detained a man and booked him for deliberate false information report pertaining to Lahore Motorway gang-rape incident, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A man in Rehmanpura phoned police and deliberately deceived them via disinformation on the whereabouts of the prime suspect in the gang-rape case.

He claimed that the suspects in the sensitive case were hiding in his neighbourhood, however when the police reached the spot, he withdrew from his claim and admitted the information was a false alarm.

When the police reached the directed place, the man said who deceived the police said he was “only checking if the information lines worked”.

The police have taken the man into custody for the false news and misguiding in the mainstream Gujjarpura case.

Read: Motorway gang-rape case: One more FIR against suspect Abid Ali traced

In the latest development on the gang-rape case, the investigators have traced one more First Information Report (FIR) against one of the prime suspects in motorway gang-rape case, Abid Ali, over his alleged involvement in a robbery case.

Earlier, the Punjab government and provincial police department had confirmed that Abid Ali had been nominated in eight cases across the region. It emerged today that overall nine cases were registered against the suspected criminal who is also accused of gang-raping a woman on Lahore’s link road.

The latest discovery was made after the investigators found Abid Ali and Babar Ali’s nomination in dacoity cases at Faqirwali police station. Babar Ali is the brother of another suspect, Shafqat Ali, in the gang-rape case.

According to sources privy to details, the accused, Abid Ali, is a paid-killer and had murdered people in exchange for Rs 25,000. “Besides working as a shooter, he is also in touch with various absconders,” they said.

