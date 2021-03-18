Motorway police issues first challan over traffic violation via drone technology

KARACHI: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday officially launched drone technology to conduct road patrolling and monitor traffic violations at highways and motorways.

As per details, the motorway police issued the first challan to a citizen belonging from Sindh over traffic violation via recently launched drone technology.

The Motorway Police have purchased drones and started using drone technology to check violations of traffic rules along main highways and keep a check on traffic movement.

The traffic movement being monitored from the M9 motorway via drone technology, according to the motorway official.

The initiative is a part of a 5-year vision that includes the drive to modernize the National Highways and Motorways Police.

Drone surveillance offers an easier, faster, and cheaper technique to patrol the highways especially the difficult-to-reach areas. Drones can also cover large areas, dramatically reducing staff numbers and costs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan this week had approved the establishment of Civil Drone Authority in order to use the technology for commercial, research, agricultural and other peaceful purposes.

