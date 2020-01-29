Motorway police recover kilos of drugs from abandoned vehicle   

ISLAMABAD: National Highways and Motorway Police authorities on Wednesday recovered a cache of drugs from a vehicle that was left stranded near Sial Morr at the motorway, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a spokesman of the Motorway Police, they received information about an accident at Sial Morr but when the personnel reached the spot, they only found an abandoned vehicle.

“During a search of the vehicle, a large quantity of drugs was recovered from it,” the spokesman said.

The recovered items included over 29 kilograms of charas and around 10 kilograms of opium. “We have taken the vehicle and the drugs into pour possession and a hunt is initiated against the culprits,” he said.

In a similar case on January 25, police recovered a cache of drugs from a stranded vehicle at motorway near Rawalpindi.

According to police, the culprits were trying to smuggle 37 kilograms of charas in a vehicle, which they later parked at the side of the motorway, fearing authorities.

The motorway police have taken the vehicle into their possession and started a search for the culprits.

