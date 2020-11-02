LAHORE: Motorway police have frustrated an alarming bid of smuggling artillery into Lahore on Monday detaining the weaponry near M2 Chakri, ARY News reported.

The suspects, except one, fled the scene as the police inched towards them after a hot pursuit, the officials claimed.

Upon search, the motorway police spokesperson noted, the personnel recovered 16 rifles, 89 magazines and 48 pistols, while there were 15,300 rounds in the car.

According to the police officials, the carriage to smuggle the heavy consignment of arms into the metropolis had had a flat-tyre and was parked on side most lane of the motorway.

When the police went to them to inquire about the problem, the suspects opened fire and ran away, the personnel, nevertheless, successfully arrested one of them.

The personnel said the alleged culprits were smuggling the weapons from Peshawar.

The arrested suspect and detained weaponry have been shifted to Chauntra Police Station for further legal proceedings and case, the spokesperson said.

READ: Historic feat as Port Qasim customs thwart 36kg heroin smuggling

Earlier the same day, customs officials on Port Qasim, Karachi, thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics worth Rs360 billion hidden in footballs made in Sialkot.

Chief Collector of Model Customs Collectorate South Saif Uddin Junejo noted the department caught 36 kilograms of heroin hidden in the 9,600 footballs meant for departure to Canada.

