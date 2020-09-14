Motorway rape: LHC directs IG to submit details of security of Punjab roads

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the IGP Punjab to submit details of security being provided on all roads across the province.

A bench of the LHC headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan directed the provincial police chief to ensure that all officers are on duty and senior police officers patrol areas at least two hours everyday.

Read More: Another suspect arrested in motorway rape case, confesses to crime

The bench was hearing a writ petition seeking the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the Lahore motorway rape incident. During the hearing, Lahore CCPO Umer Sheikh apologised for his statement in which he had blamed the rape victim for the incident. “I apologise, as a father and a brother, for my words,” he said.

Read More: Lahore CCPO apologises for remarks on motorway rape victim

The government lawyer placed on record a notification regarding the constitution of an inquiry committee, saying it has issued a notice to the CCPO to submit explanation over his remarks about the victim.

Did the IG Punjab issue a show-cause notice to the city police chief, asked the chief justice. He remarked that the IG said action would be taken against the CCPO but didn’t explain under what law that action would be taken.

Read More: LHC summons Lahore CCPO over remarks on motorway gang rape

The government lawyer said the CCPO’s act falls within the ambit of misconduct.

The city police chief informed the court that 53 suspects were rounded up in light of the victim’s statement and their samples were taken for DNA profiling. He added arrested suspect Waqar Shah’s DNA samples have been sent to a lab and hoped that his report will be made available to the police in two to three days. Three cases are registered against prime suspect Abid, he said.

Earlier today, the LHC took strong exception to Lahore CCPO Umer Sheikh’s remarks on the motorway gang rape victim and summoned him to explain his position.

Read More: Co-accused in motorway gang-rape case undergoes DNA test

The chief justice remarked that the entire provincial cabinet should have tendered an apology over the CCOP’s statement. “What investigation is this? The CCPO is putting the blame on the victim woman.”

The chief justice asked a government lawyer present in the courtroom if any action was taken against the Lahore police chief over the statement, to which the latter replied that an inquiry has been launched into the matter.

Comments

comments