Motorway rape suspect sent to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday sent Shafqat, one of the two key suspects in the Lahore-motorway gang rape case to jail on 14-day judicial remand, ARY News reported.

The Lahore-motorway gang rape suspect was produced before Lahore’s anti-terrorism court by police to record a statement before the magistrate.

The suspect recorded his statement before the magistrate after an application seeking permission to record the statement of the suspect under Section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was filed with the ATC.

The court sent Shafqat to jail on 14-day judicial remand and directed to produce him before the court on November 18.

On October 28, the Anti-Terrorism Court had extended physical remand of Shafqat.

Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta had directed the investigation officer (IO) of the case to produce the suspect before it on expiry of his remand along with a report detailing progress thus far made in investigation against him.

On September 9, a woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

