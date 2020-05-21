Motorways stay closed for public transport in Punjab

LAHORE: All sections of the motorways in Punjab remained closed for public transport on Thursday despite the provincial government had allowed the transporters to resume services from today, ARY News reported.

According to the details, intercity public transport could not be resumed toady after the authorities barred the passenger buses from using motorways.

In protest against the move, the transporters decided to parked their buses at the bus stands across the province.

Earlier, All Pakistan Public Transport Association had announced resumption of its services from May 21 after successful dialogues with the provincial government. Punjab Transport Minister Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan Khichi had also confirmed that the provincial government and transporters had reached a consensus about rules of public transport operation.

Earlier on May 16, the Punjab government had finalised the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the resumption of public transport across the province.

As per details, the govt officials had held a meeting with transporters and developed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming public transport services in the province.

According to the SOPs decided by the Punjab government and transporters, passengers should have a distance of at least three feet when boarding. The air conditioning should be turned off and windows should be kept open.

