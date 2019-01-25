MoU for Iraqi migration of Pakistani manpower to be signed soon

BAGHDAD: Islamabad and Baghdad have agreed to finalize the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for ensuring legal and risk-free migration of Pakistani manpower to Iraq, Radio Pakistan reported.

As per details, the agreement was reached at a meeting between Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfiqar Bukhari and Iraqi Labor Minister Dr Basim Abdul Zaman Majeed Al Rubaie in Baghdad.

Both the countries decided to mutually work for safe and legal migration of workforce from Pakistan to Iraq. Meanwhile, the Iraqi government also agreed to facilitate Pakistani businessmen for a speedy process to acquire business visas.

Yesterday, Mr. Bukhari called on Iraqi President Barham Salih and both the sides resolved to create a mechanism of increasing supply of Pakistani manpower to Baghdad.

The premier’s assistant apprised the Iraqi president that the South Asian giant, Pakistan, seeks to ratchet up its labor force in Iraq for the development activities in the Western Asia country.

Mr. Bukhari said “all economic sectors in Iraq have the potential to see extraordinary growth in future and Pakistan has ample supply of manpower that can prove to be crucial for the development works in the country.”

