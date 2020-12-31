Moulana desperate for rescue after meeting dead-end, says SACM Awan

LAHORE: Punjab’s special assistant to chief minister (SACM) on information Firdous Ashiq Awan said Thursday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman only sought rescue now, ARY News reported.

In response to JUI-F chief Fazal-ur-Rehman’s earlier press talk standing next to Muhammad Ali Durrani of PML-F, SACM Awan said that Fazal has reached a dead-end.

He needs to be rescued out of this closed street, the SACM said, adding that it was due to this sole reason he was compelled to meet Durrani –who met Fazal on the instructions of Pir Pagara.

She said Durrani was not representing government in his talks with the PDM and that if opposition has to negotiate on matters, they will have to consider the constitutional way.

The constitutional head of the state is the country’s prime minister, Awan noted, adding that in any such negotiations, this must be taken into consideration.

If PDM chooses any other way divergent from this, it would be unconstitutional, she said.

It was earlier reported that according to the inside story of a meeting amongst Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam, and NS expressed displeasure over onesided decisions taken by the Pakistan People’s Party.

“Bilawal signed Charter of Pakistan and now he is backing from the decisions”, sources privy to the development said.

Fazlur Rehman also expressed his anger over the recent meeting of Muhammad Ali Durrani with the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in jail. We are fighting against political interference of the establishment in political matters and Shehbaz is meeting with their representatives, Fazlur Rehman was quoted as saying as per sources.

