Unarguably the most intense and biggest gaming showdown, E-sport championship, Dew Gamers Arena 2019 just enthralled the Lahore audience at the Expo Centre on Saturday 31st August with as many as 10,000 people in attendance.

Just like last year’s successful event, Mountain Dew outdid itself by bringing one of the most played game PUBG Mobile to the gaming enthusiasts of Pakistan this year.

Dew Gamers Arena called in gamers of PUBG Mobile, CS: GO and DOTA 2 from all over Pakistan and the qualifying teams that made it into the final round were witnessed live at this event. The hosts, Faizan Ul Haq, and RJ Shehzad kept the crowd engaged throughout the event.

In the final moments of the tournament, the teams fought boldly and fearlessly for the coveted trophy and the Rs.1 Million prize pool per game.

The shout outs and cheering rose higher and the players were at the peak of their concentration. It was a fantastic win and the crowd legit went wild.

Finally, after a 2 months long journey with 1250+ teams, Dew Gamers Arena got their champions. Team Bablu lifted the PUBG title, Gaming Hub were crowned champions for CSGO whereas Recreational Hazard won the DOTA 2 championship. All the three teams took a whopping cash prize of RS 1Million each to their home. The top 5 teams of PUBG also received Samsung Galaxy A50 phones.

This was not just a win for the teams, but a watershed moment for the gaming scene of Pakistan, for the second time in a row. Big names of the industry like Irfan Junejo, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ushna Shah, Emaad Irfaani, Alyzeh Gabol, and Kinza Razzaq were seen at the event showing their enthusiasm for gaming and congratulating the teams.

There was a little something for everyone who came to the event. VR Games, Play Station, Kinect, and even old school Arcade games had their setups around the venue for everyone to play and enjoy.

And that wasn’t all! The tournament had a lineup of incredible musical performances by Rindanum (a drum act), Fake Shamans, Pepsi Battle of the Bands winner AUJ and Ali Azmat, the pioneer of Pakistan’s music industry, who raised the heartbeats of the crowd. These pumping performances held everyone spellbound.

Thanks to Mountain Dew, the gaming world of Pakistan has reached a whole new level of awesomeness. Mountain Dew fulfilled its promise by bringing us bigger and bolder platforms every year, and we can’t wait to see what Mountain Dew will do next!

