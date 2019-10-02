We will make movies on Islamic history: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about the importance of incorporating Muslim heroes in our movies at an event in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Speaking to the audience at an event, PM Khan delved into how the West is making biopics on freedom fighters and important historic events. “We need to make films on our heroes like Khalid ibn al-Walid and others,” he said.

Related: ‘Britishers Cunningly Destroyed Our Education System’, Says PM Khan

He went on to talk about Pakistani children who know about the West but have no insight about Islamic history, it’s heroes and how Muslims rose to prominence.

He further spoke about a Turkish series depicting the Ottoman Empire and said, “We will translate this serial to Urdu as it sheds light on the rise of the Ottoman Empire and its rule over half Europe.”

PM Khan also talked about the influence of Western culture and teachings on our people who do not pay much heed towards our own history.

Comments

comments