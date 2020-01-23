MPA goes on hunger strike till resolution, accountability over wheat crisis

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) worker and member provincial assembly in Punjab, Hassan Murtaza announced a hunger strike against the recent wheat flour crisis in the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the politician was seen sitting at the stair of the Punjab assembly observing a hunger strike where he was later joined by PPP stalwart Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Read More: ECC approves import of 300,000 tons of wheat

Other members from the opposition benches also sat alongside the politicians as a show of solidarity towards his mission.

The politician has maintained that he will observe the hunger strike till the crisis is resolved and those responsible for the shortfall, punished.

Read More: LHC issues notice to govt over ECC decision of wheat import

Earlier in the day, wheat flour robbers wiped a government warehouse clean and successfully stole hundreds of sacks full of the grain.

According to details, robbers targeted the edible grain and stole hundreds of sacks stockpiled in a government warehouse.

Read More: Naanbais in Quetta threaten to observe strike from tomorrow

The in-charge of the warehouse revealed that the robbers broke into the warehouse and had cleverly undone the lock to steal wheat flour.

The national accountability bureau (NAB) offices in Sukkur had the warehouse in question in their crosshairs as an investigation of embezzlement was already underway over the warehouse in question.

Comments

comments