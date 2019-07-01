KARACHI:Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Nasir Hussain Shah has tendered his resignation as Provincial Minister to run a by election campaign for PPP candidate of constituency, ARY News reported.

According to details, Shah on directives of his political party has offered to tender his resignation from his post as Provincial Minister of Sindh for works and services.

Shah looks to run an election campaign for the PPP by-election candidate from Ghotki which is illegal according to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s code of conduct for elected members of National and Provincial Assemblies.

PPP candidate Muhammad Bux Mahar is set to contest elections from NA-205 Ghotki constituency.

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Sports and Industries and Youth Affairs Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar on June 13 tendered resignation from his post to contest the upcoming elections against his nephew.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan over undertaking a visit to Ghotki ahead of the by-election on NA-205 scheduled for July 18.

Regional Election Commissioner Abdul Rehman Arain served the notice on the prime minister to explain his position within a week after receiving the notice which was submitted later on by Khan’s lawyer, Dr Babar Awan.

