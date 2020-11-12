MPA Sardar Chandio approaches SHC fearing arrest in Mehar triple murder case

KARACHI: Fearing arrest in the Mehar triple murder case, Pakistan People’s Pary MPA Sardar Chandio on Thursday approached the Sindh High Court for interim bail.

In his plea, Sardar Chandio pleaded the court to grant him interim bail in the case as he is cooperating in the investigation.

The SHC granting interim bail to Sardar Chandio directed him to submit Rs1 million as surety. Further hearing of the case was adjourned until December 7.

Sardar Chandio, Murtaza Chandio and Zulfiqar Chandio are accused in the case.

It is to be mention here that Umme Rubab Chandio is pursuing the case of her slain family members.

Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio were gunned down on January 17, 2018, within the remit of Faridabad police station in Mehar taluka of Dadu district.

Read more: SC orders arrest of Mehar triple murder case accused in a week

Recently Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar had apologized to Umme Rubab Chandio over the failure of police in arresting absconders allegedly involved in the murder of three members of her family.

Talking to media after the meeting with the IG Sindh, Umme Rubab had said that the police have failed to arrest absconding culprits during the last three years period.

“The IG Sindh has assured me that the police will soon arrest the culprits,” she had said and hoped that the assurances from the top cop would materialize soon and those behind the heinous act would be put behind bars.

Comments

comments