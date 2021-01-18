19 MPAs attend Sindh Assembly session despite membership suspension

KARACHI: Despite facing suspension from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over failing to submit assets and liabilities statements, 19 members of the Sindh Assembly have attended the session today, ARY News reported.

Pakistan People Party’s (PPP) Mukesh Chawla, Nasir Hussain Shah, Syed Sardar Shah, Taimoor Talpur, Abdul Rauf Khoso, Nawab Ghaibi Sardar Khan Chandio, Hina Dastagir, Imdad Patafi, Farhat Seemi, GDA’s Hasnain Mirza, PTI’s Adeel Ahmed and others attended Sindh assembly session despite facing suspension over non-disclosure of assets.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspended the membership of 48 National Assembly members and three senators over failing to submit the details of their assets.

Read More: 48 MNAs, three senators suspended over failure to file assets returns

In Senate, the membership of three legislators has been suspended over failure to meet the ECP’s deadline for submission of details of their assets, whereas, 48 out of 342 lawmakers of the National Assembly failed to do so.

According to the ECP, the membership of 26 lawmakers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, six members of Balochistan Assembly, 52 members of Punjab Assembly and 19 legislators of Sindh Assembly have been suspended.

The ECP has wrote letters to the Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly and speakers of four provincial assemblies with regard to suspension of memberships of their legislators.

Comments

comments