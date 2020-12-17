MQM delegation holds meeting with PM, presents grievances

ISLAMABAD: A high level delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues of mutual interest, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The MQM delegation was comprised of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Ameen ul Haq and Haider Abbas Rizvi, according to sources.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi and Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail also attended the meeting.

The session of the coalition partners discussed overall political situation of Sindh, Karachi package and other concerned matters, sources said.

The MQM delegation also presented the party’s reservations to the prime minister in the meeting, according to sources.

The delegation leaders raised issues of missing party workers, return of the party offices and delay in development works during the meeting, sources added.

The delegation asked the prime minister to play his role for the constitutional right of an independent politics and return of the party offices to MQM.

They also urged the prime minister to take notice of the disappeared party workers and false FIRs against the party.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan assured coalition partners that their all reservations will be addressed and the party will also be kept in the loop in consultations over Karachi projects.

The prime minister also said that the interior minister will look into the issues of missing party workers and FIRs adding that the ministry will act over the matter according to the constitution and the law, sources at the Prime Minister’s Office said.

