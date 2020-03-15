MQM-P delegation calls on former PM Zafarullah Jamali, discusses Sindh’s situation

KARACHI: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) led by its convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on former prime minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali at his residence, ARY News reported.

Sources said that matters pertaining to unequal distribution of resources in Sindh, PPP-led provincial government’s policies, overall political situation and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Both the sides underscored the need for a joint strategy against the policies of PPP-led Sindh government. Creation of new provinces in Sindh and Balochistan also came under discussion during the sitting, the sources added.

MQM-P delegation comprised Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Amir Khan, Abdul Waseem and Kishwar Zuhra.

Read More: MQM-P hints at besieging Sindh CM House

Earlier on March 14, accusing Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) of violating merit, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQP-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had said that institutions have been handed over to incompetent and corrupt people in the name of merit.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Maqbool Siddiqui had said that SPSC was the most corrupt institution in the province. He had maintained that officials in SPSC had been appointed on political basis.

Recently, over 75 police officers had been transferred to Karachi from Larkana to recruit more police officers in interior Sindh, the MQM convener had added.

Comments

comments