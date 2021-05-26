COVID SOPs: MQM-P demands interior minister to stop Sindh govt from violating citizens’ rights

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday demanded of the interior minister to stop the Sindh government from hurting citizens’ self-respect under the garb of coronavirus SOPs, ARY News reported.

According to the details, MQM-P demanded of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed to stop the police from misbehaving with the senior citizens and women on the streets in Karachi. Citizens’ rights are being violated in the metropolis, it added.

Criticizing the provincial government, MQM-P said that it converted Karachi into a “police state”. It further said that the Sindh government has failed to launch an awareness drive about COVID-19 SOPs.

Read More: Govt has no plan to impose governor’s rule in Sindh, says Sheikh Rasheed

Earlier today, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had said that the federal government had no plan of imposing governor’s rule in Sindh.

Talking to the media at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, the interior minister had said that he is visiting Karachi after PM Imran had issued him directives to visit Sindh over rising crimes in Sindh and hold a meeting with the Rangers.

“PM Imran has ordered me to go to Sindh and hold a meeting with Rangers over worsening law and order situation in the province including Karachi,” he had told media.

