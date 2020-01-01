ATC adjourns hearing of hate speech case against MQM founder

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court in Karachi has adjourned the hearing of two cases related to hate speech delivered by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The directions for transferring the case to ATC courtroom number 1 were not issued as yet. During the hearing, the investigation officer told the court that several politicians including Farooq Sattar, Waseem Akhtar, Amir Khan and others are nominated in the case.

The officer added that no evidences were found against the accused persons regarding their facilitation to the hate speech by MQM founder. He pleaded ATC judge to convert the two related cases into Class-A after submitting its probe report. The report stated that the complainants in the case including Gul Khan and Hashim have changed their residential addresses while no information was found regarding their new residences.

Later, the ATC adjourned the hearing till January 11.

Read: Target killer holds MQM founder responsible for his condition

It is pertinent to note here that MQM founder is currently leading the party’s politically defunct London chapter. He had been charged by Metropolitan Police on October 10 over provoking people to spread violence through his hate speech in August 2016 from London.

The MQM founder was charged by the Metropolitan Police under terrorism act upon his arrival at Southwark police station. Altaf Hussain was produced before District Judge Emma Arbuthnot, Chief Magistrate at Westminster Court, where he was granted conditional bail.

Hussain had appeared at the police station for the third time over the charges of hate speech which he had delivered from London to a rally in Karachi. The inciting speech had led to an attack on ARY News’ office in the metropolis.

Comments

comments