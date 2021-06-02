MQM-P demands to declare Karachi, Hyderabad tax-free zones

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) on Wednesday submitted a resolution in the National Assembly demanding to declare Karachi and Hyderabad as tax-free zone cities, ARY News reported.

The resolution was submitted by MQM-P Convener and MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in the Lower House.

“The government should declare Karachi and Hyderabad as calamity-hit areas besides exempting these cities from paying utility bills,” reads the resolution submitted by MQM-P leader.

The MQM-P resolution has also demanded to stop all type of tax collection from these cities

“Karachi and Hyderabad are worst affected cities from Covid-19 in Sindh province and trade activities are also suspended in these two cities so, therefore, maximum relief must be provided to these two Sindh cities,” the resolution stated.

READ: Karachi traders demand Sindh govt to extend business hours

It is to be mentioned here that the traders in Karachi yesterday demanded the Sindh government to extend business hours up to two more hours amid ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19 lockdown.

President Karachi Electronic Dealers Association (KEDA) Rizwan Irfan had demanded the provincial authorities extend two more hours for continuing business activities till 8:00 pm instead of 6:00 pm.

He had also demanded the withdrawal of closure orders for two days a week for all businesses. Irfan claimed that police officials have shown poor behaviour with the traders and such attitude of police and assistant commissioners is unacceptable.

