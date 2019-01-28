KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Member of National Asssembly (MNA) Usama Qadri has claimed that he had received an extortion call on his WhatsApp number, ARY News reported on Monday.

Usama Qadri said he had received a call and messages for extortion from a Dubai-based number on his social networking application.

“The extortionist has asked to send 2.5 million US dollar to South Africa and has threatened for serious consequences in case of not complying with the demand,” he claimed.

Read More: Trader’s brother shot, injured by extortionists in Karachi

Seeking security from the government, the MQM-P MNA alleged that neither he was provided security nor any effective action was taken in this regard despite his informing the minister for interior one week ago. He said he had also apprised the commissioner Karachi details of the incident.

“I am being threatened for life,” he maintained.

Usama Qadri was elected on the NA seat from constituency NA-253 (Karachi Central-I) in general elections, in August, 2018.

A shopkeeper was injured in firing after he reportedly refused to pay extortion demanded by assailants last month.

The incident occurred in Kharadar area of the city. The attackers first opened fire on the shop and then threw a slip inscribed with Rs 1 million extortion amount.

According to police, an international telephone number was written on the slip given by extortionists to the shopkeeper. The case has been registered at Kharadar Police Station.

Comments

comments