MQM-London ‘target killer’ arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a suspected target killer associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-London) during a raid in Karachi, ARY News reported.

CTD’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Arif Aziz said the arrested suspect was identified as Kashif alias Insari. He maintained that Insari had gunned down two people at the gate of Civil Hospital Karachi in 2011.

The MQM ‘hitman’ was involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and other heinous crimes, he added.

Earlier on September 25, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police had claimed to have arrested two alleged target killers belonging from Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-London).

The Incharge CTD investigation Chaudhry Safdar had said that the arrested individuals had been identified as Munawar and Wasim alias commander and had confessed murdering more than 18 people.

The CTD official had claimed that the accused were involved in various murders between 1995 and 2012 and had been arrested and jailed five times before.

“Both MQM-L target killers have confessed about their involvement in more than 18 incidents of targeted killings,” CTD investigation officer Chaudhry Safdar had added.

