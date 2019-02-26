KARACHI: A Muttahida Qoumi Movement (MQM-P) MPA Abbas Jaferi, was robbed by unidentified armed men in Karachi on Monday, ARY News reported.

Jaferi was deprived of mobile phone and cash by robbers outside his residence in Federal B Area.

Jaferi was elected from PS-128 Karachi Central-VI constituency of Karachi.

According to details, the MPA did not have security detail when the incident happen whereas the FIR of the incident has been launched at the Samanabad Police Station.

On January 9, some unidentified armed men tried to stop former governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, when he driving back home with his family in Defence Phase-VI.

Zubair while speaking to ARY News said armed men were riding a white corolla that blocked his way on the road. Around two to three miscreants were in the car, he added. He said it was possible that the miscreants were looking to rob him.

He said one of the armed men also pointed a pistol at him. “Whether they were trying to target me or just threaten me, I have no idea. I have been quite vocal against terrorism in the past years and was receiving threats for some time,” he stated.

On the next day, former MQM-P Member of National Assembly (MNA) Khawaja Sohail Mansoor was deprived of valuables including mobile phone, cash and watch by armed men at Teen Talwar area of Karachi on January 10.

In similar genre of incident, family of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Sindh, Khurram Sher Zaman, was robbed in Clifton area when some armed miscreants snatched valuables at the gunpoint on January 15.

Incidents of mobile snatching and robbey surges once again despite higher claims made by the provincial authorities for special directives to control lawlessness and street crimes in the metropolis.

