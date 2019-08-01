Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


MQM MPA robbed of cash, mobile phone at gunpoint

KARACHI: A member of the Sindh Assembly affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) was robbed of cash and other valuables at gunpoint in a Karachi neighbourhood on Thursday.

Ali Khursheedi, an MPA from PS-119, was looted by suspected robbers in Orangi No 5 area.

Speaking to media, the lawmaker said two armed men riding a motorcycle looted a cellphone, cash and other valuables from him at gunpoint.

It is noteworthy that an official car of Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was stolen earlier this week.

The vehicle was parked outside the MQM-P Bahadurabad office located within the remits of New Town police station.

CCTV footage of the spot showed two unidentified persons stealing the vehicle on July 30 at around 8:16 am.

Subsequently, the police registered an FIR and launched a probe into the matter.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Rangers apprehend six suspects in Karachi

Pakistan

55-year-old man accused of kidnapping, raping girls held in Rawalpindi

Pakistan

PM Imran assures US envoy of full cooperation for peace in Afghanistan   

Pakistan

Sites identified for ‘khokhas’ in Islamabad


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close