NAB raids residence of MQM-P’s former minister Adil Siddiqui

KARACHI: A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has raided the residence of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) former minister Muhammad Adil Siddiqui, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The raid was conducted by the NAB team in order to arrest MQM-P’s leader Muhammad Adil Siddiqui in connection with a corruption case.

Sources said that the NAB team recorded statements of Siddiqui’s family members and gatekeepers present at the house. A gatekeeper told NAB’s raiding team that Adil Siddiqui is residing in a foreign country for many years.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court had issued non-bailable arrest warrant of Muhammad Adil Siddiqui in a corruption case.

Earlier in February, the executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had given the approval to file a series of new corruption references and inquiries against various officials including MQM-P leader Adil Siddiqui.

