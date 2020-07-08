MQM-P’s Amir Khan apologizes to Afaq Ahmed over JIT remarks

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan on Wednesday apologized to the Muhajir Qaumi Movement (MQM-Haqiqi) leader Afaq Ahmed over his remarks that the latter received money from Zulfiqar Mirza, ARY NEWS reported.

“I regret over my irresponsible remarks carried during an informal chit chat with friends before a presser and apologize to Afaq Ahmed,” he said during the ARY NEWS programme 11th Hour.

Divulging the source of his information he shared, the MQM-P leader said that usually jail barracks are closed after Magrib prayers and if barracks are opened at 10:00 pm then the entire jail knows about the meeting the next day.

“Although I did not witness it first-hand, however, people conveyed it to me that money was exchanged during a meeting between Zulfiqar Mirza and Afaq Ahmed in jail,” he said while recalling his prison days.

Amir said that he knew about that single meeting between the two, however, he had heard that they had met frequently even after that.

He said that their policies have been changed after August 22 and now they meet everyone. “We could have political differences with each other, however, we do not want political confrontation with anyone,” Amir Khan said.

He announced that they would welcome Afaq Ahmed in MQM-P if the latter decides to join their party. “We do not want to turn political differences into enmity and will continue to raise voice for Karachiites,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh government and Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi have released separate sets of JIT reports, revealing connections between the political leadership and Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch.

